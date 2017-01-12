The Artist Helping Make Obama's Dream Hawaiian T-Shirt Shack a Reality

This summer, a widely circulated New York Times article revealed President Obama's ascetic late-night diet: exactly seven almonds, lightly salted. While that was the tidbit that got the most pickup, Rahm Emanuel also revealed Obama's fashion-biz ambitions in the story, saying that he and the president dreamed of "moving to Hawaii to open a T-shirt shack that sold only one size and one color .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.