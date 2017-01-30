Tech glitch halts 280 Delta flights

Delta Air Lines spent Monday recovering from its second computer system meltdown in a little more than five months, though this one was much less disruptive. The Atlanta airline said about 280 flights were canceled Sunday night and early Monday after an unspecified systemwide technical issue grounded domestic departures for several hours.

