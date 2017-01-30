Spirit Airlines joins TSA expedited security screening program

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is among the latest batch of 11 U.S. and foreign airlines to join a Transportation Security Administration program that offers expedited security screening at South Florida airports and others nationwide. With the TSA PreCheck program, pre-approved U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents don't have to remove shoes, light jackets and belts, or pull out laptops or small containers of liquids and gels from carry-on bags during security screening.

