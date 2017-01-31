Spirit Airlines Earnings Report on Tap: What Investors Should Expect
The budget airline is on track to post an uncharacteristic year-over-year profit decline both for the quarter and the full year. Nevertheless, Spirit Airlines shares have rallied since September, as investors have started to turn their attention to the outlook for 2017 and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Mon
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC