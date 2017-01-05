Southwest Airlines will fly from Cincinnati
Southwest Airlines will fly from Cincinnati The low-cost carrier is launching daily non-stop flights to Chicago and Baltimore beginning June 4. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j7D3cm These photos released by Southwest show off its new "Heart" aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new "Heart" aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
