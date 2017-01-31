Southwest Airlines Wants the Department of Transportation to "Put America First"
Southwest Airlines is facing criticism for asking the Department of Transportation to grant them landing rights at Mexico City's international airport because of President Trump's "America First" policy. In December, Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico reached an immunity agreement in an antitrust case with the Department of Transportation wherein they agreed to give up four departure and landing slots at New York's JFK International Airport and 24 slots at Mexico City's Benito Jurez International Airport.
