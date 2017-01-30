Southwest Airlines Takes The High Road On Basic Economy Fares - Skift Business Traveler
Southwest won't jump on the basic economy fare bandwagon, its CEO said. Pictured is a Southwest Boeing 737 on a taxiway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|11 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC