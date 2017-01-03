Southwest Airlines promotes Tom Nealo...

Southwest Airlines promotes Tom Nealon to president

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Current chief executive Gary Kelly, 61, said he would relinquish the president role to Tom Nealon, 55, who is currently the Dallas-based airline's executive vice president of strategy and innovation. The promotion appears to be a succession plan if and when Kelly decides to retire or leave the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 3 hr ImFree2Choose 6
San Francisco Focus City VX 10 hr Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC