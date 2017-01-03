Southwest Airlines flight from San Antonio makes emergency landing in Florida
Flight 3556 was bound for Orlando, but safely landed in Jacksonville after oxygen masks dropped down as it went through a storm, KXAS-TV reports . The airline said in a statement to ClickOrlando.com that the plane landed and taxied to a gate under its own power.
