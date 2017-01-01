Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Rais...

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The firm presently has a $57.44 target price on the airline's stock. Vetr 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... Dec 25 OldCapt 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN? Dec 13 Virgins among US 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC