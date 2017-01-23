Southwest Airlines Changes Cabin Lights For Flight to Women's March
Southwest Airlines flight to Washington D.C. makes a change in the passenger cabin for the Women Against Trump March If you were on a Southwest Airlines flight heading to Washington for the inauguration, you were treated to a light show, whether you wanted it or not. According to Yahoo , the passengers heading to Washington Thursday had to endure the cabin lights going dim and the passenger cabin being lit with neon pink in support for the women's march.
