Southwest Airlines adds, ends service to some Ohio airports
Southwest Airlines will add flights at an airport in northeast Ohio while ending service at another airport in that section of the state. The Dallas-based carrier said Thursday that it will begin twice-daily service between Cleveland and Atlanta and a second daily flight between Cleveland and St. Louis out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on June 4. But Southwest also says it's pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport in June.
