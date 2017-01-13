Source: Obama DOJ won't push antitrus...

Source: Obama DOJ won't push antitrust case against airlines

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Justice Department, which started investigating alleged collusion between the nation's major airlines in mid-2015, will not bring an antitrust case against the carriers before the Obama administration leaves office at the end of next week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The civil investigation has not been closed, cautioned the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Justice Department has not announced anything publicly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Thu Spotted Girl 8
San Francisco Focus City VX Jan 10 Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC