Source: Obama DOJ won't push antitrust case against airlines
The Justice Department, which started investigating alleged collusion between the nation's major airlines in mid-2015, will not bring an antitrust case against the carriers before the Obama administration leaves office at the end of next week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The civil investigation has not been closed, cautioned the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Justice Department has not announced anything publicly.
