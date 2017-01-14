Singapore Airlines brings promo fares, new destination for 70th year
Singapore Airlines will be offering great prices for its flights from Asia to Australia, Europe, South Africa and the United States in celebration of its 70th anniversary. The world's most awarded airline is starting the new year with exciting deals, service expansion, and a showcase and travel fair for its valued Filipino patrons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC