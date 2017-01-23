Ryanair's immigrants tweet 'was a cheap shot'
The tweet was sent out last night, hours after it was revealed two Aer Lingus employees had been arrested in relation to an international illegal immigrant smuggling network through Dublin Airport. One Twitter user wrote: "This is disgusting and not ok."
