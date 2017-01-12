Ryanair Rows Back From Its Brexit Gloom With New London Services
Ryanair Holdings Plc 's pessimism about the impact of last year's Brexit vote on the U.K. economy appears to have eased, with the Irish company planning to add nine new routes from London's Stansted airport this summer and deploy a dozen more aircraft across the country. Europe's biggest discount airline will serve Copenhagen three times daily and Naples daily, while also adding Beziers, Clermont, Grenoble, Nice, Nimes and Strasbourg in France and Cagliari on the island of Sardinia.
