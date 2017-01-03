Related Article: Airlines Lead Industrial Sector Winners After Bank of America Upgrades Alaska Air
The broader transports industry also rose, with railroads CSX and Union Pacific each rising more than 1.5%, and trucking firm J.B. Hunt adding 1.2%. U.S. airline stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by Alaska Air shares, after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and put a $110 price target on them.
