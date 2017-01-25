Qantas goes back to Beijing

Qantas has recommenced daily flights from Sydney to Beijing, eight years after scrapping the route because of the global financial crisis, as the airline seeks to lift its share of the lucrative Chinese travel market. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says there has been strong demand from Chinese holiday-makers and the corporate market for its service between Beijing and Sydney.

