Police investigate suspected laser strike on aircraft departing Wellington

11 hrs ago

A person believed to have been pointing a laser at an aircraft departing Wellington on Monday night could face severe penalties, police warn. Police are investigating reports from a member of the public, who said they captured footage of what appeared to be a laser aimed at a Singapore Airlines plane taking off.

