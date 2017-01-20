Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March
Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March Flights full of women are marking their way to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March on Washington. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jHx3KS On social media Friday, many people tweeted photos of airplanes predominantly filled with women on their way to D.C. The Women's March, which was planned to demonstrate solidarity following the election of Donald Trump, will take place on Saturday in D.C., and sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
