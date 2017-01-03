Oag Reveals Global on-Time Performance Results for Airlines and Airports in 2016
Hawaiian Airlines was the most punctual airline in 2016, with an average on-time performance of 89.9 percent. Delta Air Lines finished third among all North American airlines and first among the major carriers with an average OTP of 84.3 percent.
