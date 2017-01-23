More flights to Dallas, other cities coming soon to Rick Husband
This summer travelers flying in and out of Amarillo will have more options when it comes to booking their flights. Southwest Airlines made the decision to add two more flights to Dallas each week starting this June and running through August.
