Lufthansa Shares Fall Shaprly After Investor Presentation Prompts Downbeat Barclays Note

Deutsche Lufthansa AG led Germany's benchmark DAX lower Monday after after Barclays issued a downbeat note on the airline in the wake of its investor presentation last week. Shares of the German flag carrier traded 5.3% lower by 09:50 GMT in Frankfurt, changing hands at a 11.77 in Frankfurt, extending its 52-week decline past 20%.

