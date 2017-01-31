Las Vegas' Allegiant Travel Co. posts...

Las Vegas' Allegiant Travel Co. posts profitable quarter as earnings slip

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent company of Allegiant Air, wrapped up its 56th straight profitable quarter with a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, but a course that includes a new fleet plan and planes, routes and executive structure.The company on Tuesday reported net income of $41.3 million, $2.48 a share, on revenue of $335.9 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $56.7 million, $3.38 a share, on revenue of $310.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.The company beat a projected earnings estimate of 12 analysts by 8 cents a share and predicted revenue of $333.2 million by seven analysts.For the year, revenue was up 8 percent to $1.36 billion while net income was down 0.4 percent to $219.6 million and earnings per share was up 2.1 percent to $13.21 per share.The company also announced it would pay a first-quarter dividend of 70 ... (more)

