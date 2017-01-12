Job cuts, fewer flights? Hong Kong airline Cathay set for overhaul

Passenger planes of Cathay Pacific Airways park at the Hong Kong Airport terminal in Hong Kong, China March 7, 2016. Pilots look out from the cockpit of a Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 as the airlines hold a ceremony to mark the first of their 48 Airbus A350 arriving at Hong Kong Airport, Hong Kong, China May 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.