JetBlue and Premier Aviation Sign a 5...

JetBlue and Premier Aviation Sign a 5 Year Heavy Maintenance and Paint Agreement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Under the terms of the agreement the aircraft maintenance of 2 lines of E-190 aircraft begin in Rome, New York today, and will grow to support the painting of two lines of aircraft, which will initially be supported at Premier's Trois-Rivieres, Quebec facility in 2017. This agreement confirms JetBlue's confidence in Premier Aviation, and long history of supporting the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... Dec 25 OldCapt 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN? Dec 13 Virgins among US 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC