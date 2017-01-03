JetBlue and Premier Aviation Sign a 5 Year Heavy Maintenance and Paint Agreement
Under the terms of the agreement the aircraft maintenance of 2 lines of E-190 aircraft begin in Rome, New York today, and will grow to support the painting of two lines of aircraft, which will initially be supported at Premier's Trois-Rivieres, Quebec facility in 2017. This agreement confirms JetBlue's confidence in Premier Aviation, and long history of supporting the region.
