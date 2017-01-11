Island Air getting bigger, faster plane amid expansion
Island Air plans to start flying a faster, larger plane within Hawaii, putting it in a position to grab a bigger piece of the interisland market. The Honolulu-based company on Wednesday was scheduled to hold a blessing and naming ceremony for its first Q400, a turboprop plane made by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier.
