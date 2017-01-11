Island Air getting bigger, faster pla...

Island Air getting bigger, faster plane amid expansion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Island Air plans to start flying a faster, larger plane within Hawaii, putting it in a position to grab a bigger piece of the interisland market. The Honolulu-based company on Wednesday was scheduled to hold a blessing and naming ceremony for its first Q400, a turboprop plane made by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 2 hr Sea Hear 7
San Francisco Focus City VX Tue Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC