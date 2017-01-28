Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, In...

Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) COO Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. COO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

