'I intend to give our social media team a well done note and a pay raise' - Michael O'Leary praises Ryanair's 'immigrants flies Aer Lingus' tweet 'I intend to give our social media team a well done note and a pay raise' - Michael O'Leary praises Ryanair's 'immigrants flies Aer Lingus' tweet Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has defended a tweet published by Ryanair on Monday evening that showed a mock-up of a person sandwiched into an Aer Lingus catering box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.