Hundreds of flights cancelled
Delta Air Lines and Southwest have cancelled hundreds of flights as Winter Storm Helena continues to spread across the Southeast. According to Weather.com , conditions are likely to get worse with more snow and ice expected to move up the coast over the weekend.
