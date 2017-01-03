Here's exactly what to say in 10 of t...

Here's exactly what to say in 10 of the most awkward moments you'll have at work

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Which means that, over the course of your working life, you're bound to encounter a bunch of squirmy situations. Business Insider rounded up 10 of those situations and consulted workplace experts on how to navigate them smoothly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Francisco Focus City VX 4 hr Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... Dec 25 OldCapt 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC