Hawaiian Airlines to begin nonstop fl...

Hawaiian Airlines to begin nonstop flight between Kauai and Kona

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii's flagship carrier, announced Thursday it will launch once daily non-stop service between Kauai and Kailua-Kona. It will be the first time in the airline's history that it will connect Lihue Airport and Kona International Airport with a direct flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Thu Spotted Girl 8
San Francisco Focus City VX Jan 10 Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC