FY2016 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Raised by Analyst

Spirit Airlines Inc. - Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Friday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the brokerage will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.98.

