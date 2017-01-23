Frontier Airlines set to fly larger planes out of Trenton

Frontier Airlines has announced that the low-cost carrier is replacing its fleet of planes that fly out of Trenton-Mercer Airport with larger, more fuel-efficient aircrafts this spring. The Denver-based airline intends to swap out its aging Airbus A319s with A320s beginning with one daily flight out of the Ewing Township airport on March 21. Frontier expects to have all of its A320s in circulation at Trenton-Mercer Airport by April 21. The transition will increase the number of seats on each Frontier flight from 150 to either 180 or 186.

