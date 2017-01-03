Frontier Airlines says chief operating officer steps down
Frontier Airlines says its chief operating officer has left the company, the second high-level departure in less than a month at the budget airline. A Frontier spokesman confirmed Monday that Bill Meehan stepped down last week and was replaced temporarily by Jim Nides, the company's vice president of flight operations.
