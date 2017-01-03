Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.
