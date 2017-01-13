Fly to SG for $160 at Singapore Airli...

Fly to SG for $160 at Singapore Airlines Showcase and Travel Fair 2017

12 hrs ago

In this age of budget travel, one shouldn't miss flying one of the world's best airlines if one has the chance to. There's nothing like the feeling of going to your destination in the safest way possible, having the smoothest flight, being served well, tasting an exquisite airline meal and then landing in Changi which has garnered the most awards as an airport.

