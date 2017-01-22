Facebook CEO Zuckerberg sues over pri...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg sues over prime seafront land on Hawaiian isle

Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has launched a raft of lawsuits that could see the U.S. billionaire secure full ownership of his island hideaway from local Hawaiian families who retain rights over the land dating back generations. Documents filed Dec. 30 in the Hawaii State circuit court - and reported in the Honolulu Star Advertiser newspaper - show that three Zuckerberg companies filed the lawsuits under what is known as "quiet title and partition."

