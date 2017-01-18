Etihad CEO rules out equity stake in Lufthansa
Etihad Aviation Group Chief Executive James Hogan said the carrier would like to expand its relationship with Deutsche Lufthansa AG, but Etihad isn't planning to take an equity stake in Germany's biggest airline. Etihad Airways, the core element of the Abu Dhabi-based aviation group, last month struck a codesharing agreement on some routes with Lufthansa.
