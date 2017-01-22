Enjoy meal while cuddling cats at cafe
Neko Cafe, the Hawaiian Humane Society's popular pop-up cat cafe where people can purchase food and beverages while cuddling with cats, returns for a second round on Saturday at Mori by Art + Flea at South Shore Market in Ward Village. "Last year, Neko Cafe at Mori Hawaii was such a success that we wanted to do it again," said Christina Kam, special events manager for the Humane Society.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
