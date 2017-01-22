Enjoy meal while cuddling cats at cafe

Neko Cafe, the Hawaiian Humane Society's popular pop-up cat cafe where people can purchase food and beverages while cuddling with cats, returns for a second round on Saturday at Mori by Art + Flea at South Shore Market in Ward Village. "Last year, Neko Cafe at Mori Hawaii was such a success that we wanted to do it again," said Christina Kam, special events manager for the Humane Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.