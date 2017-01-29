Emirates Announces a 2nd U.S.-Europe Flight: Delta, United, and American Howl
Earlier this week, Middle Eastern airline giant Emirates announced that it will launch a nonstop route from Newark Airport, just outside New York City, to Athens in March. The aircraft will continue on from Athens to Emirates' hub in Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC