Does It Feels Like School? Are You in a Classroom? If So, Soak in the ...
Seyfarth Synopsis: Airline customer service representative denied pay for pre-employment 10-day classroom training program under the FLSA and California Labor Law. The maxim "it is extremely difficult to find someone to pay you to learn" has been proven again! This must be why we, or at least most of us, eventually leave school to enter the working world.
