DIAM Co. Ltd. Has $510,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc.
DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|Dec 25
|OldCapt
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC