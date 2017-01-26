Delta's US groundings are lifted after latest glitch
Delta Air Lines Inc.'s grounding of U.S. flights was lifted after almost two and a half hours, ending the second disruption among major U.S. domestic airlines in just one week. The Federal Aviation Administration, which said "automation issues" at Delta were to blame, in a later statement said the grounding was canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|2 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC