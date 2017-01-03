Delta Air Lines airplane at gate Conc...

Delta Air Lines airplane at gate Concourse B Atlanta airport

Read more: InsideFlyer

You can travel to Mexico in economy class for as few as 22,000 SkyMiles round trip from now through Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - but you must book your award travel by tonight, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening, as this sale is only in effect through then; and you must stay over a Saturday night. Taxes and fees are not included in the redemption of award tickets.

Chicago, IL

