Delta adding Austin-Seattle route

Delta Air Lines is adding nonstop service between the Live Music Capital of the World and the Emerald City in June. The Atlanta-based carrier announced seven new routes from its Seattle hub, including a daily flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that will start on June 12. Delta and the airport said the nonstop flights will leave ABIA at 7 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 9 a.m., with return flights leaving Seattle at 5 p.m. and arriving in Austin at 11 p.m. The flight will be on Delta's Airbus A319 aircraft .

