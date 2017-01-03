Cut-price fares out today
Cut-price air fares to Asia and other destinations go on sale today and an agent says New Zealanders sick of the patchy summer have already been booking more trips overseas than usual. Air New Zealand is offering one-way flights to Singapore for $469 per person, Shanghai for $499, San Francisco for $599 and Buenos Aires for $649 as part of a New Year sale.
