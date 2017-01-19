Continue reading Spat over plane cleaning leads Southwest Airlines, union to federal court

Since the early 1980s, Southwest Airlines has used outside contractors to help with the overnight cleaning on some of its planes, an arrangement that has largely gone unchallenged -- until now. The union representing Southwest's 13,000 ramp, operations, provisioning and freight agents is challenging that status quo, arguing that the use of outside contractors violates its contract and that the cleanings should be done by its members.

