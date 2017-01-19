Continue reading Spat over plane clea...

Continue reading Spat over plane cleaning leads Southwest Airlines, union to federal court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Since the early 1980s, Southwest Airlines has used outside contractors to help with the overnight cleaning on some of its planes, an arrangement that has largely gone unchallenged -- until now. The union representing Southwest's 13,000 ramp, operations, provisioning and freight agents is challenging that status quo, arguing that the use of outside contractors violates its contract and that the cleanings should be done by its members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
San Francisco Focus City VX Jan 10 Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC