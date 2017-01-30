Continue reading American Airlines says Chinese government blocking new LAX-Beijing flights

Continue reading American Airlines sa...

American Airlines is crying foul over what it calls the Chinese government's refusal to grant it takeoff and landing slots at the Beijing airport, two months after the U.S. government signed off on the route. American filed an objection with the U.S. Department of Transportation Monday seeking to block the renewal of Air China's authorization to fly between Beijing and Houston.

