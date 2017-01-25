Connecticut Connection! Spirit Airlines Chooses Hartford's Bradley...

What happens when you combine a revolutionary state with a revolutionary airline? You get the ultimate combo: Hartford's Bradley International Airport and Spirit Airlines, together at last! Beginning April 27, 2017, Spirit Airlines will begin nonstop service between BDL and the Orlando International Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport . Spirit will also roll out daily nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international Airport beginning June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.